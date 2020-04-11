Omni (OMNI) Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Omni has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $655,438.45 and $188.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00017123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Poloniex, Bittrex and C-CEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,903 coins and its circulating supply is 562,587 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, C-CEX, Bittrex and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

