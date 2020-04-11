Orbitcoin (ORB) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0973 or 0.00001420 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $313,213.25 and $32.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.66 or 0.01089794 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00056432 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033634 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00282566 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00174334 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007555 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00059211 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.