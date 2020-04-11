Own (CHX) Achieves Market Cap of $2.38 Million

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Own has traded up 35.2% against the dollar. One Own token can now be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, DDEX and IDEX. Own has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 88.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.49 or 0.02696357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00201570 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00052914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046323 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Own

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Own’s official website is weown.com. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket.

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

