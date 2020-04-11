Parachute Achieves Market Capitalization of $43,535.68 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, Parachute has traded 41.8% lower against the dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $43,535.68 and $5,572.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Parachute Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 394,515,044 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

