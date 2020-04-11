Paragon (PRG) Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, Paragon has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paragon has a market capitalization of $233,258.89 and $12.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paragon token can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.20 or 0.02681116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00200659 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00052613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00045618 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Paragon Profile

Paragon launched on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,196 tokens. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, IDEX, Stocks.Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

