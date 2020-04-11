Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit (OTCMKTS:PRLE) vs. ARMOUR Residential REIT (OTCMKTS:ARR) Head to Head Comparison

Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit (OTCMKTS:PRLE) and ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit $14.25 million 0.03 $3.07 million N/A N/A ARMOUR Residential REIT $439.57 million 1.22 -$249.90 million $2.27 4.01

Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit and ARMOUR Residential REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit 0 0 0 0 N/A ARMOUR Residential REIT 1 1 1 0 2.00

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.79%. Given ARMOUR Residential REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ARMOUR Residential REIT is more favorable than Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit.

Profitability

This table compares Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit 21.52% 55.03% 22.68% ARMOUR Residential REIT -70.73% 10.35% 1.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.5% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.3% of Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit Company Profile

Paragon Real Estate Equity and Investment Trust does not have significant operations. It primarily focuses on searching for and reviewing real estate opportunities, including land development, retail, office, industrial, hotel, other real estate investment and operating companies, and joint venture investments. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas with an additional office in Cleveland, Ohio.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments. The company also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

