ParallelCoin (DUO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00003901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $83,485.50 and $13.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00615261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015010 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008485 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

