Parkgene Trading 152.9% Higher This Week (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Parkgene has a market cap of $60,285.62 and approximately $114.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Parkgene has traded up 152.9% against the US dollar. One Parkgene token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.28 or 0.02701446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00201949 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00052869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene’s launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

