ParkinGo Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $72.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033374 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00059545 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,830.47 or 1.00371918 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00064129 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000686 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000090 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,709,945 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

