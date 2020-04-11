Particl (PART) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, Particl has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a market cap of $2.98 million and $3,913.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00004839 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002606 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000173 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,586,441 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,564 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

