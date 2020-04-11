PAX Gold Price Reaches $1,687.08 on Exchanges (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $32.20 million and $628,507.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for about $1,687.08 or 0.24798506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00053212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.66 or 0.04669360 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00066503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036780 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014672 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009780 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003465 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 19,086 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos.

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

