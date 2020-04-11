PAXEX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $37.00 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One PAXEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. PAXEX has a total market cap of $3,542.00 and $37.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAXEX has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004186 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000814 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00001240 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

