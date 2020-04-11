Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Achieves Market Cap of $237.38 Million

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io. Paxos Standard Token has a total market capitalization of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 151.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.35 or 0.02692155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00201517 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00052971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token launched on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq. The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard.

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DOBI trade and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

