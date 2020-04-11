PAYCENT Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $20,937.48 and $10.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded 45.4% lower against the dollar. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $187.37 or 0.02735166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00201577 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT was first traded on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,963,795 tokens. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com.

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

