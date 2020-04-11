PayPie (PPP) Price Reaches $0.0112 on Major Exchanges

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. PayPie has a market capitalization of $926,619.02 and approximately $1,854.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie token can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.83 or 0.02688844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00200942 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00052685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00045668 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

