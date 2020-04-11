Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Pembina Pipeline worth $32,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

