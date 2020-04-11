PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 95,437 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.41% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $10,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 114,487 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,253,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.86. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $490.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

In other news, insider David M. Walker sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $362,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Chang purchased 35,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $594,960.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,227 shares of company stock worth $4,363,454. 22.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.