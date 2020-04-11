Phantasma Price Hits $0.0236 on Top Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $1.38 million and $388,141.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Hotbit and Bitbns.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Phantasma

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit, Kucoin, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

