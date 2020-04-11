Phore (PHR) Market Capitalization Tops $3.69 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. Phore has a market cap of $3.69 million and $21,627.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, Cryptopia, IDAX and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Phore has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004818 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000171 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 20,543,202 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official website is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, IDAX and Nanex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

