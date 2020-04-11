Photon Price Up 247.3% Over Last Week (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 186.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Photon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Photon has traded up 247.3% against the dollar. Photon has a total market capitalization of $282,005.34 and approximately $1,892.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Photon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,808.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.69 or 0.02301542 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.79 or 0.03375102 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00617927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014947 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00777298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00076399 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00024460 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00528253 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014654 BTC.

About Photon

Photon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 33,494,770,538 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com.

Photon Coin Trading

Photon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Photon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Photon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.