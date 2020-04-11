Pigeoncoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.20 Million (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $30,877.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007309 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000650 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,983,699,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

