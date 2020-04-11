Pillar (PLR) Price Hits $0.0135 on Top Exchanges

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Pillar has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Pillar has a market cap of $3.50 million and $1,514.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 665.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.03 or 0.02693791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00203032 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00047770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar launched on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

