Pirate Chain Market Cap Tops $2.90 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $29,632.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 721.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.20 or 0.02676768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00202116 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain's genesis date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain's total supply is 153,280,650 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain's official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain's official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

