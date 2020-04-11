Pivot Token (PVT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.36 Million

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Binance DEX and Coinall. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $155,546.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 325.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.92 or 0.02688779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00201368 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00052817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00046504 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Pivot Token Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62.

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Coinall and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

