Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 444,077 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Plantronics worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Plantronics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 346,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Plantronics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Plantronics by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 221,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 94,650 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,049,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLT opened at $12.28 on Friday. Plantronics Inc has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $53.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $490.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Plantronics Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLT shares. Sidoti cut shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Hagerty bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,852.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $30,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 112,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,068.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

