PlatinumBAR 24 Hour Volume Reaches $51.00 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Crex24. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $2,496.62 and $51.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

XPTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx.

PlatinumBAR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

