Playkey (PKT) Tops One Day Volume of $15,696.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Playkey has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Playkey has a total market cap of $354,350.56 and approximately $15,696.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey’s launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

