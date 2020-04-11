PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $105.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.18 and its 200 day moving average is $140.82.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,135. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 134,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,817,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 48.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $232,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

