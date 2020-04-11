POA Reaches Market Cap of $1.90 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, POA has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One POA coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Binance, IDEX and Bancor Network. POA has a market cap of $1.90 million and $60,971.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About POA

Get POA alerts:

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling POA

POA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Bibox, Bancor Network, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

