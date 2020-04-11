Populous Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Populous token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00003143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, Binance and LATOKEN. Populous has a market capitalization of $11.45 million and approximately $906,488.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Populous has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.24 or 0.02722417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00200827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00052959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous’ launch date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, DragonEX, Livecoin, OKEx, Mercatox, Binance, HitBTC, Kucoin, CoinExchange and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

