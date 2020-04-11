Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,170 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.80% of Postal Realty Trust worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 183,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,321,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 87,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $15.89 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 7,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $84,804.00. Insiders acquired 17,423 shares of company stock worth $228,921 in the last 90 days.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

