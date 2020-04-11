Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) to post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.70. Premier reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Premier had a negative return on equity of 64.10% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Premier in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter worth $46,112,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,920,000 after buying an additional 716,082 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Premier by 917.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 264,501 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 531,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,143,000 after buying an additional 259,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Premier by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 559,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after buying an additional 253,912 shares in the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINC traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,883. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.84. Premier has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $40.13. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.22.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

