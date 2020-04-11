Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 148.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Primoris Services worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 887,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 72,549 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,273,000 after purchasing an additional 25,605 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen purchased 2,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,663 shares in the company, valued at $60,254.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRIM stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Primoris Services Corp has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $816.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $789.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

