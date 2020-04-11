Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period.

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock opened at $92.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.90. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a twelve month low of $98.13 and a twelve month high of $101.54.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.