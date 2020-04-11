PRiVCY Trading Up 3.6% Over Last Week (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, PRiVCY has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. PRiVCY has a market capitalization of $32,701.55 and $1.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRiVCY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00079167 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00066001 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About PRiVCY

PRiVCY (PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io.

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

