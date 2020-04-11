Project Pai (PAI) Price Tops $0.0122 on Major Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Huobi, Bitfinex and LBank. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $17.78 million and approximately $518,283.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00053097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.39 or 0.04843982 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00065843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036785 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014687 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009752 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,666,302,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,004,122 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HBUS, Bitfinex, Huobi, OOOBTC and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

