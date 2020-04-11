Prometeus Price Reaches $0.45 (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Prometeus token can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00006556 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $381,164.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.85 or 0.02702262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00202377 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00047970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Prometeus Token Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,290,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

