Propy Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.24 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Propy has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $10,235.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Propy has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Propy token can now be purchased for $0.0446 or 0.00000655 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Propy alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 321.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.26 or 0.02693382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00201400 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00052813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00046439 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,173,592 tokens. Propy’s official website is propy.com. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Huobi, HitBTC, Liqui and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.