ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,844 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.36% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0448 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

ProShares Short QQQ Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

