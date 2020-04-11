Proton Market Capitalization Achieves $2.62 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. Proton has a market cap of $2.62 million and $19,248.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton token can now be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000428 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Proton has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.21 or 0.04494186 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00065998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036870 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014640 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009627 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,586,536 tokens. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817.

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

