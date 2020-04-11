ProxyNode Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 37.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $75,192.09 and $106.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.66 or 0.01089794 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00056432 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00282566 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001775 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000919 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 160,387,731 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

