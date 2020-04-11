PUBLISH 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $40,259.00 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One PUBLISH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. In the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $294,583.06 and approximately $40,259.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.98 or 0.02730151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00200934 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

