Pure (PUREX) Price Down 49.3% Over Last Week

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Pure has a total market capitalization of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar. One Pure coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.52 or 0.01079194 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00057306 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00283353 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000904 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io.

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

