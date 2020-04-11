PureVidz Price Reaches $0.0001 (VIDZ)

PureVidz (CURRENCY:VIDZ) traded down 37.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. One PureVidz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. PureVidz has a market capitalization of $17,118.26 and $12.00 worth of PureVidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PureVidz has traded down 27% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PureVidz alerts:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PureVidz Profile

PureVidz (VIDZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2016. PureVidz’s total supply is 125,279,775 coins. PureVidz’s official website is purevidz.net. PureVidz’s official Twitter account is @PureVidz.

Buying and Selling PureVidz

PureVidz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PureVidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PureVidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PureVidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PureVidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PureVidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.