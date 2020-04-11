PutinCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Crex24. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $72,405.29 and $7.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033130 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00059408 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,791.50 or 0.99940688 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00064417 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000611 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,066,200,393 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum.

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

