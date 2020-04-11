PWR Coin (PWR) 1-Day Volume Hits $51.00

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 46.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, PWR Coin has traded 57.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PWR Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $90,675.28 and approximately $51.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.01082760 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00056266 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033293 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00280324 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00173558 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007553 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00058893 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

