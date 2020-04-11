Qbao Hits Market Capitalization of $361,357.25 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, Qbao has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Gate.io, CoinEgg and EXX. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $361,357.25 and approximately $2,156.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000127 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Allcoin, EXX, Gate.io and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

