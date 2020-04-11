Qtum (QTUM) Hits Market Cap of $127.52 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00019354 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone, Cobinhood, Livecoin and OKEx. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $127.52 million and approximately $291.80 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005281 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,270,852 coins and its circulating supply is 96,520,832 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Upbit, Livecoin, Kucoin, BigONE, Bithumb, Coindeal, Crex24, CoinEx, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Coinone, Gate.io, Poloniex, Coinrail, Iquant, LiteBit.eu, OTCBTC, DigiFinex, BitForex, GOPAX, Ovis, Binance, Bleutrade, Huobi, EXX, Exrates, HBUS, Bitbns, Allcoin, Cobinhood, Coinnest, Liqui, Bibox, Coinsuper, CoinExchange, BCEX, ZB.COM, Liquid, LBank, OKEx, CoinEgg, ABCC, DragonEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

