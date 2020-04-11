QuadrantProtocol Reaches Market Cap of $370,954.61 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $370,954.61 and $219,994.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 721.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.20 or 0.02676768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00202116 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,025,330 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol.

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

