Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Market Cap Achieves $573,007.68

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC and Cryptopia. In the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded down 48% against the dollar. Quanta Utility Token has a market cap of $573,007.68 and approximately $193.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.49 or 0.04551449 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00066120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036759 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014734 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009789 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003429 BTC.

About Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token is a token. It launched on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,967,288,898 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta.

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

